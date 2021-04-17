AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVEO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 13,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,493. The firm has a market cap of $165.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

