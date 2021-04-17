Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 180,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

