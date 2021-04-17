Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 672.0 days.

Separately, Danske upgraded Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of AXFOF remained flat at $$22.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.58. Axfood AB has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

