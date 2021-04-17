Axis DeFi Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $115,267.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00067636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.79 or 0.00706705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00085606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00038538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001651 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

