AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. AXT posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $10.94. 225,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,327. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.51 million, a PE ratio of -364.55 and a beta of 2.29.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

