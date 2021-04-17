Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Aytu Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu Biopharma (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.