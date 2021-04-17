Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AZZUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 57,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,287. Azarga Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21.
Azarga Uranium Company Profile
Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.