Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the March 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZZUF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 57,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,287. Azarga Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21.

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located to the east of Riverton, Wyoming.

