Azuki Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $8.57 million and $171,987.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00067916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.81 or 0.00302212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.75 or 0.00729216 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00024011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,450.66 or 0.99413180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $512.94 or 0.00829822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,355,745 coins and its circulating supply is 10,271,819 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.