Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

AZRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

AZRE opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

