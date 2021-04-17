B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.76.

BTG stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,400,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

