Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Shares Up 1.7%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.51. 2,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.