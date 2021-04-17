Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.004.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

NYSE BBDO opened at $4.04 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

