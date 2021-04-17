Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Down 30.2% in March

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. 25,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

