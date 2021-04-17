Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $92.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.8402 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.