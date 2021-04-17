Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKQNY opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

