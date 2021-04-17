Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BKQNY opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $14.19.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
