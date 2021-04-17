Barclays Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $13.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price upped by Barclays from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 602,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $3,807,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

