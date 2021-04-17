Barclays Increases Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $300.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $237.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $244.08 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 73.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

