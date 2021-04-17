Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.42

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 391799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

