Barclays Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $219.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $214.00 to $219.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $202.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $204.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.