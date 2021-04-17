Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181 ($2.36).

NWG opened at GBX 199.55 ($2.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £22.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 201 ($2.63). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.14.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

