Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.09

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €63.09 ($74.22) and traded as high as €71.80 ($84.47). Basf shares last traded at €70.96 ($83.48), with a volume of 2,569,122 shares trading hands.

BAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.56 ($86.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is €70.74 and its 200-day moving average is €63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

