Bay Rivers Group Invests $954,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 862 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Shopify by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $28.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,208.34. The company had a trading volume of 954,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,161.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $502.01 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a PE ratio of 769.65, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.