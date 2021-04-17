BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $441,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit