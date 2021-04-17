BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $441,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

