Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH opened at $21.38 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $668.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

