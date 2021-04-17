BetProtocol (BEPRO) Market Cap Achieves $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

