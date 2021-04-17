Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPTH shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

