Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Shares Gap Down to $19.13

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $18.52. Biodesix shares last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.92.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

About Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

