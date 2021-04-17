BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Up 130.6% in March

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the March 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
In other BioHiTech Global news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $67,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioHiTech Global
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
