BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Up 130.6% in March

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the March 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other BioHiTech Global news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $67,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHTG opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

