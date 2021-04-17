Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $3.10 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $578.58 million and approximately $25.68 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00005124 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001249 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00016796 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars.

