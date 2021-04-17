BitWhite Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $100,745.12 and approximately $53,612.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitWhite has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000775 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

