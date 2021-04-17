Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch Sells 4,078 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $311,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brent Hatzis-Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94.

Shares of BDTX opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $911.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDTX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 48,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 176.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 130,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

