BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $1,145,800.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $118.70 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -172.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

