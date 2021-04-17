Blackline Safety’s (BLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLN. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

BLN opened at C$8.36 on Tuesday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The stock has a market cap of C$454.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$369,000. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $35,049.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

