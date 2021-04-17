BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BKCC stock remained flat at $$3.65 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 195,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $271.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

