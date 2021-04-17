BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Down 51.4% in March

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $26,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

