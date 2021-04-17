BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $940.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $792.08.

BLK stock traded up $16.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $817.84. 766,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $740.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $698.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $444.84 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

