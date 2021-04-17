Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLMN. MKM Partners raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $18,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

