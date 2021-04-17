BMO Capital Markets Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$36.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWO stock traded up C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$34.84. The company had a trading volume of 139,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,215. The firm has a market cap of C$32.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$19.13 and a twelve month high of C$34.85.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.3790099 EPS for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.