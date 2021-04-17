Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.05 Million

Analysts predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post $59.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.85 million and the lowest is $58.10 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $59.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $246.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $253.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $276.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIFI. Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 423,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 127,641 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 432,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 113,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIFI remained flat at $$13.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,026. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $622.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

