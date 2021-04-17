BoringDAO (BOR) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $62.58 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for $727.41 or 0.01202722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00067465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00704492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00085748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00038415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,026 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

