Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $105.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.91. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

