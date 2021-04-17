Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Arthur C. Butcher Sells 9,676 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

