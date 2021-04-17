Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

