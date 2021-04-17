Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 2,342 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $107,427.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,438,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert A. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20.

Shares of EPAY opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.