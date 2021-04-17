Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Insider Acquires A$211,050.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) insider Matthew Latimore bought 3,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$211,050.00 ($150,750.00).

Matthew Latimore also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 17th, Matthew Latimore purchased 1,944,886 shares of Bowen Coking Coal stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,968.73 ($76,406.24).
  • On Thursday, February 4th, Matthew Latimore acquired 5,000,000 shares of Bowen Coking Coal stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$270,000.00 ($192,857.14).

About Bowen Coking Coal

Bowen Coking Coal Limited engages in the exploration and development of coal project with primary focus on metallurgical coal. It holds 100% interests in the Isaac River Project that covers an area of 14 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland; the Cooroorah Project located north of Blackwater; the Carborough project; and the Comet Ridge Project located South of the township of Comet, as well as 90% interests the Hillalong Coking Coal Project comprising of 31 sub-blocks covering an area of approximately 99 km2 located in the northern Bowen Basin.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Coking Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Coking Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit