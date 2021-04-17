Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Insider Acquires A$211,050.00 in Stock

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) insider Matthew Latimore bought 3,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$211,050.00 ($150,750.00).
Matthew Latimore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Matthew Latimore purchased 1,944,886 shares of Bowen Coking Coal stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,968.73 ($76,406.24).
- On Thursday, February 4th, Matthew Latimore acquired 5,000,000 shares of Bowen Coking Coal stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$270,000.00 ($192,857.14).
About Bowen Coking Coal
