Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.64 and last traded at $155.64. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.64.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFGIF)

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services.

