Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT Raised to $13.00 at Mizuho

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.84% from the stock’s current price.

BDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

BDN opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 82.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 211,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,777,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

