Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT Raised to $13.00 at Mizuho

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.84% from the stock’s current price.
BDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.
BDN opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 82.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 211,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,777,000.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
