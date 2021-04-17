Brenton Taylor Sells 1,838 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brenton Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 17th, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $762,316.95.
  • On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60.
  • On Tuesday, January 26th, Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $66.07.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Inogen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit