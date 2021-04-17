Brenton Taylor Sells 1,838 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brenton Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $762,316.95.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $66.07.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Inogen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

