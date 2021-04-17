Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) PT Raised to GBX 400

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 372.33 ($4.86).

Shares of LON BRW traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 330 ($4.31). The stock had a trading volume of 445,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 212 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 331.50 ($4.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 306.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 286.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Robin Beer bought 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £717.60 ($937.55). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 66,249 shares of company stock worth $20,072,943.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

