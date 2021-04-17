Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Lindsay Partridge Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Lindsay Partridge acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$20.53 ($14.66) per share, with a total value of A$513,250.00 ($366,607.14).

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.20. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The Building Products Australia segment manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products used in the building industry.

